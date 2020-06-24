John C. Zeitler
On June 21, 2020 we lost a father, a brother, an uncle, a husband and a best friend and the world lost one of the good guys.
John C. Zeitler, 67, for 26 years Director of Management and Budget for the Lucas County Commissioners, died suddenly at home on Father's Day, June 21.
Born August 16, 1952, to Lucile and Woodrow Zeitler, John grew up in Old Orchard and graduated from DeVilbiss High School. Johnny, known by those closest to him as Dyno, loved his childhood, and he would have told you that he was determined to live a second one.
He attended the University of Toledo, majoring in accounting and began his employment in the Lucas County Department of Finance in 1979. During college and for some years after, John also worked for The Blade.
He married Kathryn Lewandowski in 1980. They lived in Sylvania for 28 years where John served for multiple terms as President of the Olander Park Board of Commissioners. He was also Administrator of Sylvania Township from 2010 to 2019.
John was a devoted husband and father who charmed everyone with his sense of humor, wit and smile. He was respected and admired by his co-workers and greatly loved by his family. John's life was filled with acts which benefited his community and a bench at Fossil Park honors those good works.
His humor will be especially missed by his friends, many of them still connected to him since their Old Orchard school days. John took great pride in his family, especially his sons' professional accomplishments, and in his faithful buddies, his Airedale dogs. John was so happy to welcome his first daughter, Lena, to the family on Feb. 29th as he celebrated the joining of the Zeitler and Herrett families.
John is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, William and Dr. Harrison (Lena); and by his sister, Karen Pugh (Dave), and beloved nephew, David John Pugh.
To those who knew John, share a memory, cherish your family, and walk your dog.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, The Olander Park System (TOPS) or a local animal shelter.
Please join John's family and friends for an open house celebration of his life on Monday, June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Olander Park Nederhouser Community Hall 6939 Sylvania Ave.
To leave a special message for John's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.