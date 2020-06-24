(News story) John C. Zeitler, who oversaw Lucas County's finances for more than a quarter-century and then became administrator of the county's most populous township, died of an apparent heart attack Sunday in his Sylvania home. He was 67.
The death was unexpected, his sister, Karen Pugh, said.
Mr. Zeitler retired in 2019 as Sylvania Township administrator. Township trustees hired him in 2010 for the role of managing the township's day-to-day affairs. He retired as Lucas County director of management and budget to take the job.
"I've been doing this kind of work for 41 years, and it's time to go," Mr. Zeitler said in 2019. "I feel I'm leaving the township in better shape than when I came."
He brought positivity to his work - and to those he managed, said John Jennewine, one of the trustees who hired Mr. Zeitler. "He was kind of like a cheerleader," said Mr. Jennewine, who remains a trustee. "He was looking for the bright side of things. He tried to get everybody not only to do their jobs, but to have fun at it."
Mr. Zeitler served on the Olander Park System board of commissioners, appointed in 1997 by Probate Judge Jack Puffenberger to the board of what was then the Sylvania Township Park District. He was a former chairman.
He was born Aug. 16, 1952, to Lucile and Woodrow Zeitler and grew up on Goddard Road in West Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood. He was a 1970 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. For several years, he drove newspaper delivery trucks for The Blade.
He was 26 with a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Toledo and an associate degree in computer technology from its community and technical college, when county commissioners hired him in 1979 to be a county budget officer. The goal for the county fiscal staff was to produce a county general fund budget more detailed than before, James Holzemer, president of the commissioners, said then.
Mr. Zeitler was promoted to county finance director in 1985 and later had the title of director of management and budget. At his death, he was on the Lucas County Land Bank board of directors.
"It's obvious he never really wanted to stop providing service to the community he loved so much," said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, president of the county commissioners. "He was caring and loved his role as a public servant. He didn't shy away from his duties, but he didn't seek the limelight for what he was doing."
Mr. Zeitler took particular pride in working with the Toledo Mud Hens on financing for what became Fifth Third Field, his sister said. He had a role in many key projects, Mrs. Wozniak said, Huntington Center among them.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kathryn Lewandowski, whom he married Sept. 6, 1980; sons, William and Dr. Harrison Zeitler, and sister, Karen Pugh.
An open house for family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Olander Park Nederhouser Community Hall. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to the American Cancer Society, the Olander Park System, or a local animal shelter.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 24, 2020.