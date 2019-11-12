|
|
John Charles Bradley
John C. Bradley, 72, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away November 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. He was born January 1, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Charles & Edna (Bucher) Bradley. John worked as a meter mechanic for Toledo Edison retiring in 1994.
John was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, OH, the Whitehouse Fire Department from 1971-1985, Waterville Historical Society, Whitehouse Historical Society and a volunteer at the Whitehouse Library.
He married DeAnna (Green) June 28, 1969. She survives along with daughters Rebekah (Steve) Wenzlick and Elizabeth (Steve) Holcomb, grandchildren Andrew and Alexa Holcomb, brother David C. Bradley, brother-in-law William (Kathy) Green and many Bucher cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Robert & Evelyn Green, and sister-in-law Kathy Bradley.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St. Whitehouse, OH. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Warren Clifton will officiate. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be given to the church or Andy's Army Canine Cancer Project (7910 Jeffers Road; Whitehouse, OH 43571). To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019