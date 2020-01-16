|
John Charles Sinkovic
John Charles Sinkovic, age 91, of Toledo, died January 13, 2020, at Heartland of Perrysburg. He was born July 27, 1928, at home, in Toledo, OH and attended St. Joseph and St. Francis Grade Schools and graduated from Woodward High School in 1948. He served in the Marine Corps from 1951, until his honorable discharge in 1952. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Toledo Sub-Mariners; a member of Mudjaw Bowman Archery Club since 1956; life member of St. Jude Thaddeus Post 1675, Catholic War Vets; American Legion Post 335, Toledo; a member of Lou Diamond Detachment USMC Post, Toledo. He was inducted into the Woodward High School Hall of Fame; member Rosary Cathedral Church.
Prior to graduating, John at the age of 15 was hired by the Grey Nuns of Montreal at St. Vincent Hospital on June 19, 1943; at that time he worked during his high school years – he scrubbed floors, washed windows and hauled trash. A number of stories about his service to St. V's was one that he scrubbed his way to management. Under the guidance of Sister St. Rene, SGM, who tutored him throughout the years relating to all aspects of Radiologic Technology and procedures, in 1950 he applied for and took the National Registry Examination and in May 1950 was certified by the American Registry as a Registered Technician. Upon becoming a Registered Technician, he assumed many supervisory positions in the department – supervisor operating room procedures – portable equipment, supervisor dark room techniques, Assistant Chief Tech. to Sr. St. Rene and Chief Technician until 1971. In 1971 he was appointed to the position of Administrative Head of Radiology and it's Ancillary Departments, a position he held until 1992. He retired in 1993 after 50 years of service. Upon his retirement the Medical Center presented him with a 2 week photo safari to Kenya (Nairobi) Africa. Upon his return his next venture was to apply for a position with the Volunteer Department, as a volunteer he assumed various assignments throughout the Medical Center and put in many hours in helping put together the Ambassador program. He received the St. Marguerite Award and was also Employee of the Year at St. Vincent. He was proud to be associated with St. Vincent for over 75 years.
Survived by sons, John W. and Dale A. Sinkovic; grandchildren, Robert, Melissa and Jennifer Sinkovic; great-grandchildren, Colton, Oakley and Reid; brother, Walter Sinkovic; sister, Joy Wonus. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard A. Sinkovic.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of services at noon. Burial, with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rosary Cathedral Parish, Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020