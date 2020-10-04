John "Ed" Cottongim
COTTONGIM, John "Ed" age 98, formerly of Dayton, OH and Bradenton, Florida, of Sylvania, OH, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, OH and was a US WWII Naval Veteran serving on the USS Springfield. Ed retired from Ohio Bell after 39 years of service. He was a member of Dayton Masonic Lodge, American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge in Miamisburg, OH and the Wolf Creek Rod and Gun Club.
Preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, and a brother, George. Survived by a daughter, Connie and her husband, Scott Sutton of Sylvania. Services Private. Interment Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Ed's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
