John D. GrantJohn D. Grant, age 43, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born June 17, 1977 in Van Wert, Ohio, son of Paul H. and Charlotte L. (Jones) Grant. He was owner and CEO of You First by Grant Services where his love and compassion for the disabled community was deeply shown. He attended Swan Creek Missionary Church of Delta.John is survived by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Grant of Briceton; children, Myah and Ethan Grant of Delta; mother of his children, Shawna (Weaver) Grant, Delta; grandmother, Edith Jones, Paulding; brothers, Scot (Tina) Grant, Hendersonville, TN, Michael (Jamie) Grant, Amarillo, TX, and Joseph (Heather) Grant, Van Wert; sisters, Marie (Eric) Bickford, Briceton, and Becky (Paul) Finkle, of Kabwe, Zambia; and 14 nieces and nephews. His grandparents, Bob Jones, Thomas and Delores (Laukhuf) Grant Jr. precede him in death.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31 at the Woodburn Missionary Church. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be Friday, October 30 from 4-8 p.m. at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made for the children's educational fund. Friends are invited to share condolences and memories at www.denherderfh.com