Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The First Presbyterian Church
200 E. Broadway Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
John D. Lebold


1937 - 2020
John D. Lebold Obituary
John D. Lebold

John D. Lebold, 82, of Perrysburg, passed away February 9, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was born April 13, 1937 in Dover, Ohio to Calvin and Hazel (Herman) Lebold. He graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in business. John married Janice E. Moore on June 25, 1961 and she preceded him in death on August 3, 1999. Soon after, he met Jo Ansberg and they married on May 12, 2001.

John had a distinguished career spanning 37 years in the containerboard industry. He began his career with Owens-Illinois and retired as an executive with Weyerhaeuser in 1996. He loved spending time with his family and was blessed with a close circle of friends. John was an avid car collector; he enjoyed buying, restoring and showing antique cars. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Maumee.

John is survived by his wife, Jo Lebold; children, Jennifer (Fred) Clark, Jill Lebold and Jerold (Molly) Lebold; step-sons, Todd (Christi) Ansberg and Bradley (Carrie) Ansberg; grandchildren, Madyson Clark, Anna Lebold, Lilly Lebold, Elise Ansberg, Bre Rotterdam and Teddy Ansberg. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice; his parents; and brother, James Lebold.

Friends will be received Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Broadway Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to The Cherry Street Mission or the Lucas County . Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
