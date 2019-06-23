John D. Mohrman



John D. Mohrman, 92, died Wednesday, June 19 at Otterbein Portage Valley following a brief illness.



John was born in Germany on September 28, 1926. He came to the United States when he was 18 months old. The family briefly lived in New York City before moving to Woodville, Ohio where John spent his entire life farming. In 2005, he revisited Ellis Island to see his name on the American Immigrant Wall of Honor.



John was a farmer until his final day. He loved working the land and being outdoors. If you didn't find him in the field, he was working on a project in his shop. He loved everything German and visited his homeland several times. John and his wife enjoyed traveling and polka dancing. They volunteered for many years at the German-American Festival in Oregon, working at the Import House. He loved his family and German food! His grandkids enjoyed helping him in the field -- bailing hay, feeding cattle and other chores. In recent years, John loved spending time with his K9 companion, Buddy.



John was active in the community, serving 12 years as a Woodville Township Trustee. He was an active member of the Sandusky County Pork Producers and Woodville Kiwanis. John was also a member of GBU, participating in many of the club's activities at Oak Shade Grove.



John married Alice Lusk on April 24, 1948. They had two children, Ann and Jim. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (Muller) Mohrman and his wife, Alice, who died on April 24, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Ott and brother, Hank Mohrman.



John is survived by children; Ann Ott of Archbold and Jim (Sandy) Mohrman of Woodville and grandchildren; Jonathan (Heidi) Cook of Perrysburg, Jeffrey Cook of Archbold, Jamie (Amy) Mohrman of Woodville and Sarah (Terry Rhoads) Mohrman of Clyde. John has five great-grandchildren; Tyler (Cassidy), Daniel, Ashton and Curtis Cook of Perrysburg. The most recent addition is James Mohrman, JR of Woodville. John has two step great-grandchildren; Bailey and DJ Jendrzejak and great-great-grandaughter; Charlotte. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friend, Viola McCarty of Elmore.



Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street in Woodville. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Merlin Jacobs. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019