John D. "Rambo" Vrooman, 55, entered eternal rest and salvation on June 20, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1963 in Montpelier, Ohio, to David and Barbara (Gillen) Vrooman, who survive him. John was preceded in death by his wife Shannon L. (Leonard) Vrooman.



John joined the Travelers Motorcycle Club in 1991 where he assumed the nickname "Rambo". He became a Local 18 Operating Engineer in 1998 and worked for Anderzack-Pitzen Construction for 15 years until his debilitating motorcycle accident. Throughout his entire life he loved nothing more than riding his Harleys, spoiling his grandchildren and going to work because he truly enjoyed his career.



John was not only a great son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and friend, but also an artist, an outdoorsman, and an avid sports and racing fan. He loved music, NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers. He could most aptly be described as being larger than life. At any gathering, he was an immediate presence in the room with his adventurous spirit. "Rambo was a man anyone could look up to, even begrudgingly at times. In response to a surprise from his grandchildren, getting set in Euchre, and everything in between, John regularly responded with an emphatic, "Oh, my!"



John is survived by his four children; David (Courtney) Steiner,



JD (Samantha), Vanessa (TC) Vrooman-Wallace, and Veronica (Ben) Kertesz, nine grandchildren; Cameron, Carter, Loretta, Raven, Henry, Harper, Xavier, Eli and Aurora, brothers, Michael (Liz), Steve, and Patrick (Amanda) and nieces and nephews; Anthony and Mateo, Ian, Ethan, and Jessie, Zoey, Emma and Wyatt. He had more brothers than one could ask for and more friends than stars in the sky.



Family and friends will be welcomed from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH (419-865-8879) where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, please check the Travelers MC Facebook page for time and location to be posted in the coming weeks.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the family to help pay for his memorial service and to support his estate through this trying time. Please mail any donations to: JD Vrooman, 423 N. Main Street, Swanton, OH 43558 or donate in person to any of his four children. To leave condolences or a special memory for the family, please visit:



Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary