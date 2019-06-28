Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for John Vrooman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John D. "Rambo" Vrooman

1963 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) John D. "Rambo" Vrooman, a construction worker whose real passion was motorcycles, died on June 20 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was 55.



JD Vrooman said that his father died from ongoing complications following a 2017 motorcycle crash. During the accident, Mr. Vrooman suffered severe spinal and other injuries.



While he was injured on a motorcycle, riding one was one of his loves. He joined the Traveler Motorcycle Club in 1991, where he assumed the nickname "Rambo." JD Vrooman said his father's love for riding naturally bloomed.



"He just took to it like a fish in water," he said.



Beyond his love for riding, he said his father was an outstanding grandfather to his nine grandchildren and often spent time participating in their hobbies.



"He was a great grandfather, he'd always jump on the trampoline with the kids until he couldn't breathe," he said. "He really took to being a grandfather well."



As a career man, Mr. Vrooman is remembered for his work ethic and eclectic personality. In 1989, he became a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, working for Anderzack-Pitzen Construction for 15 years until he no longer could work as result of his crash.



JD said his father completed a four-year apprenticeship that allowed him to pursue his passion for engineering full-time. He added that his father's diligent work ethic and kind spirit left a lasting rapport with employers, co-workers, and clients.



He also said that his father's adventurous personality served him well both on and off the clock.



"There was hardly a time he'd say 'No, I don't want to do that.' It was always 'OK, let's pack up and go,'" he said.



JD added that his father was the kind of man that would give even a stranger his last.



"He'd give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it more than him, he was just that type of guy," he said.



Mr. Vrooman was born on Nov. 11, 1963 to David and Barbara Vrooman in Montpelier, Ohio.



As a man of many trades and interest, Mr. Vrooman was described as being an artist, an outdoorsman, and an avid sports fan.



Among his favorite sports teams were the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed NASCAR races as well.



JD said that his father never forgot a name or face, and that he had acquaintances nationwide.



"We were in South Carolina for a race and we ran into people he knew," he said. "When we went to Texas, he ran into people then, and even in Arizona. It's like he had friends across the continent, and he had a friend group for everything."



Mr. Vrooman was preceded in death by his wife, Shannon.



Surviving are his parents, David and Barbara Vrooman; sons, David Steiner and JD Vrooman; daughters, Vanessa Vrooman-Wallace and Veronica Kertesz; brothers, Michael, Steve, and Patrick, and nine grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, Holland, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6368. Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries