John D. Woolley
John D. Woolley, 85, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 19, 1934 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Glenn R. and Elizabeth M. (Voland) Woolley. He proudly served our country in the United States Army in the Korean War. John earned his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University in Education. He married Mary Ann Cocanour on August 22, 1964 and together they shared 55 years together.
John was a petroleum distributor with Sinclair Oil and Arco. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and fixing anything he could. He loved pontooning on the river and his black labs. John loved spending time with his family, he and Mary Ann were blessed with five children, twelve amazing grandchildren and wonderful friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Jeff (Meghan) Woolley, Cheryl (David) Garcia, Sue (Sean) Digman and Debbie Labadie; grandchildren, Justin Modene, Megan Modene, Mary Modene, Jennifer (Ashton) Baalaer, Austin Garcia, Emily Garcia, Christopher Labadie, Jr., Anne Labadie, Ava Woolley, Maryn Woolley, Emma Digman and Reid Digman and siblings, Ada Nuhn, Larry (Dale) Woolley and Patricia Muller. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Nancy Modene and brother, Gene Woolley.
Friends will be received Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. The family would like to thank all the friends who supported the family and John through these difficult years. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com. Hug your loved one, after you read this!
Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2020