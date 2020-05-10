John "Johnny" Danford02/12/1968 - 05/04/2020John "Johnny" Danford passed away peacefully Monday, May 4th after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 12,1968 in Toledo, OH to John P. and Norma (Endsley) Danford (deceased), he was raised in Rossford, OH and graduated from Rossford High School as a proud Bulldog in 1986. Johnny was an avid concert goer, and had an intense passion for music, Jeeps, and all things rock and roll. Throughout his life he made many friendships of which he cherished deeply. His smile was contagious, his laugh was infectious and his hugs were the best.Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Paige and Riley Danford of Liberty Center, OH. His love, Colleen Leaser; and her children, Quinn and Colin Arebaugh; and brother, Dale (Joan) Danford of Tampa, FL.The family would like to thank all of Johnny's friends and the Rossford community for the outpouring of love and support he received during his battle.Memorial Contributions can be made to the Rossford Athletic Boosters c/o Rossford Jr/Sr high school 701 Superior St. Rossford OH 43460 or to the donors choice. A celebration of Johnny's life will be announced at a later date."Remember me with smiles and laughter as that is how I will remember you all, if you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."