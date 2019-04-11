John Daniel Nowicki



John Daniel Nowicki, age 63, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. John was born December 19, 1955, in Toledo, to parents Daniel and Raphael (Bandurski) Nowicki. He was a graduate of St. Anthony's School, Central Catholic High School, and The Ohio State University, where he skied and played Lacrosse.



John grew up breeding German Shorthair Pointers, he was known as the dog whisperer. An avid alpine skier and fisherman, he loved getting his children on skis as soon as they were walking and enjoying many long days on the fishing boat with his brothers-in-law. John was an active member of the IBEW Local 8 Electricians for many years and truly loved working with his hands. John enjoyed a wide circle of friends who would all agree he was a friend you were always glad to see and glad to know. Embracing his heritage, he was an excellent bowler and danced a mean polka.



John was a loving husband and proud father of four children. He will be remembered by his wife, Paula (Lepkowski); children, Becky, Kevin, John Patrick, and Steven, and brothers, Dale (Beth), Dennis (Jan) along with in-laws, Frank (Roxanne), Dan (Beth), Phil (Sandy), Valerie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also mourning his death are sister and brothers from another mother, Jackie, Rick (Mary Lynn), and Randy (Jane) Pozniak.



In the spirit of John Nowicki "Hello, hello, hello".



Visitation will take place Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:30 p.m. with a Scripture service at 7:30 p.m. in The Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio (419) 475-5055. Additional visitation will take place from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio. The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in John's name to the .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019