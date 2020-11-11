John David Birmingham, Sr
John David Birmingham, Sr. passed away Monday, November 09, 2020 at his home in Toledo. John was born to Robert and Lillian Birmingham on April 29, 1943. After graduating from Scott High School in 1961, John began working at LaSalle's Department Store, where his work ethic and outgoing personality helped him grow quickly into a management position in the shoe department. He later purchased a Sunoco Gas Station franchise which he owned for several years before taking a job as a Deputy Bailiff for the City of Toledo's Municipal Court. John spent 27 years in that a role and became a leader in the Ohio Bailiff's Association, eventually becoming the organization's treasurer.
John had many interests and enjoyed staying active in the Toledo area community. A longtime ward chairman and former president of the Greater Toledo Republican Club, John was the first non-Catholic president of St. Adalbert Catholic School PTA and was a coach and former president of the Fourth Ward Old-Timers Baseball Association. He was also a former president of the West Toledo Lion's Club and active in the Birmoor and Commodore clubs, where he was a lifetime member. John fought for years as a leader of the Ohio Right to Life. In retirement, he found community and passion as a member of the Over the Hill Model Railroad Club.
John married Patricia Mauder in 1963 and together they raised eleven children, to whom he dedicated his life while teaching love and commitment of family, community and country. He loved his wife for more than 60 years and was married for 57. His family will miss his wisdom and eagerness to share the life knowledge he accumulated over his 77 years, even if he occasionally drove them crazy.
John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; and ten children, John, Michael, Joey, Josh (Sarah), Jamey (Sandra), Trish Moore (Bob), Judi Wilson (Dan), Jeremy (Angie), Jackie Vasquez (Pedro) and Juli Gears. John was "Grandpa John" to 37 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He's also survived by brother, Tom; sister, Linda; father-in-law, Ralph; and dozens of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert; sister, Esther; and great-grandchildren, Ellie and Amara.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Northwest Christian Church, 1590 W. Temperance Rd. Temperance, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Right to Life Society, 88 E. Broad St. #620 Columbus, OH 43215. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.