John David Griffin1944 - 2020John was born to Maynard and Virginia Griffin in Toledo, Ohio. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School in 1962, he went on to attend Toledo University. During high school he worked at MeKlean's Sunoco station and Toledo Beach Marina. John's creative mind was apparent at a young age; he was a tinkerer by nature, always building to improve on whatever caught his interest - go-carts, cars, boats, campers, snowmobiles, trailers - all came under his "this-could-be-better" way of thinking. He poured his heart into every creation and some of his early-on projects won at car shows. Later, his ability provided his family with the means to camp and play and meet new people.He had a degree in mechanical engineering but teaching was his calling. He taught shop classes in various Toledo schools, including Spring, Walbridge, Spencer Sharples and Jefferson Center. He retired from teaching early to pursue other ventures, including working at Pier 75 . Eventually he retired full time and spent the next 14 years living in Northern Michigan where he helped build and groom snowmobile trails for several years.John moved back to Ohio in 2018 to be closer to family. He passed after dealing with vascular disease for several years. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy; two sons, JC Griffin and Josh Griffin; daughter-in-law, Niki; and his two grandchildren, Charlie Ann and Wyatt Michael.John's celebration of life will be September 27, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Side Cut Metro Park at the Maumee Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Because of the Covid issue, we are requiring masks. We will have masks and hand sanitizer available, as well as taking other safety measures.The Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum (info@snowmobilemuseum.com) is our suggestion for any donations. It is a nonprofit, antique, vintage and classic snowmobile museum in Naubinway, Michigan.