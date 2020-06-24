John David Ray



John David Ray passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 15, 1936.



John graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1953. He went to Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree and completed his Master's Degree at the University of Toledo.



A United States Army Veteran, John was dedicated to coaching and teaching. He was a Biology teacher and Head Football Coach at Libbey High School and went on to become Principal of Jones Junior High School and Principal of Woodward High School. After leaving education, John became Director of Personnel at The Medical College of Ohio, Vice President of Human Resources, St. Thomas Medical Center in Akron, Ohio and Vice President of Human Resources at Clinton Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, Ohio.



His friends knew him best for his talents at the poker table and they played together for almost 40 years. He had a passion for collecting coins, running, and the cottage at Devil's Lake.



John is survived by wife, Ann; son, David Stacey (Amy); daughter, Lisa Schmidt (Charles); daughter, Susan Nevins (Scott); grandchildren, Courtney and Joshua Stacey; sister, Wilma Dixon and brother, Neal Ray.



Thank you to the Parkinson's Center at the Medical College of Ohio. Our sincere appreciation and gratefulness goes to the caregivers at Genacross Lutheran Services, Wolf Creek, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio are greatly appreciated. A private family service and burial at Toledo Memorial Park will be held in the future.





