John David Ray
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Ray

John David Ray passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 15, 1936.

John graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1953. He went to Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree and completed his Master's Degree at the University of Toledo.

A United States Army Veteran, John was dedicated to coaching and teaching. He was a Biology teacher and Head Football Coach at Libbey High School and went on to become Principal of Jones Junior High School and Principal of Woodward High School. After leaving education, John became Director of Personnel at The Medical College of Ohio, Vice President of Human Resources, St. Thomas Medical Center in Akron, Ohio and Vice President of Human Resources at Clinton Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, Ohio.

His friends knew him best for his talents at the poker table and they played together for almost 40 years. He had a passion for collecting coins, running, and the cottage at Devil's Lake.

John is survived by wife, Ann; son, David Stacey (Amy); daughter, Lisa Schmidt (Charles); daughter, Susan Nevins (Scott); grandchildren, Courtney and Joshua Stacey; sister, Wilma Dixon and brother, Neal Ray.

Thank you to the Parkinson's Center at the Medical College of Ohio. Our sincere appreciation and gratefulness goes to the caregivers at Genacross Lutheran Services, Wolf Creek, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio are greatly appreciated. A private family service and burial at Toledo Memorial Park will be held in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved