John E. Boyd
John Edward Boyd, 77, died peacefully on November 4, 2020. He was born in Toledo on July 9, 1943 to Chester V. and Marian (Myers) Boyd. John worked as a Machinist at Wright Tool and Die for several years. He was a long time animal lover and enjoyed racing cars at the Milan Speedway.
John is survived his daughters, Mary E. (Andrew) Sines, Marcella D. Juan, Shelly (Wilson) Paepke, and Robin (Glen) Carpenter; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Julie, Faye, Terry, Sue, Carol, Freddie, Virgil, Mark and Tina.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, November 9 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Donations may be given to Toledo Humane Society. Please view John's Memorial Video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com
