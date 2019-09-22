Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeVaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. DeVaul Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. DeVaul Jr. Obituary
John E. DeVaul, Jr.

John E. DeVaul, Jr. entered Heaven and met his Savior, Jesus, on September 18, 2019. He was born April 4, 1961 in Toledo, OH, to John E. DeVaul, Sr. and Bonnie (Cole) DeVaul, who precede him. He leaves behind two loves of his life, Teri Garcia and Lori Hauenstein, the mother of his boys.

John was the proud father of Robert (Amy) DeVaul and Joseph (Liz) DeVaul, and stepfather to Virgil, Melissa, and Lydia Garcia. He was the devoted Grandpa/PaPa to Dravin, Carolyna, Landon, Avery, Jackson, Kate, Layla, Ari, Blaze, Hendrix, and Vera. He was the brother of Jackie (John) Towell, Julie Law, JoAnn Strzesynski, and Jeff DeVaul.

John had an artistic gift creating unique barn homes, warehouse apartments, pergolas, and custom pieces for designers in Ohio and Michigan. He utilized barn wood and stone in his projects.

Per John's wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of his life will be held next summer. Online condolences at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now