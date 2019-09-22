|
John E. DeVaul, Jr.
John E. DeVaul, Jr. entered Heaven and met his Savior, Jesus, on September 18, 2019. He was born April 4, 1961 in Toledo, OH, to John E. DeVaul, Sr. and Bonnie (Cole) DeVaul, who precede him. He leaves behind two loves of his life, Teri Garcia and Lori Hauenstein, the mother of his boys.
John was the proud father of Robert (Amy) DeVaul and Joseph (Liz) DeVaul, and stepfather to Virgil, Melissa, and Lydia Garcia. He was the devoted Grandpa/PaPa to Dravin, Carolyna, Landon, Avery, Jackson, Kate, Layla, Ari, Blaze, Hendrix, and Vera. He was the brother of Jackie (John) Towell, Julie Law, JoAnn Strzesynski, and Jeff DeVaul.
John had an artistic gift creating unique barn homes, warehouse apartments, pergolas, and custom pieces for designers in Ohio and Michigan. He utilized barn wood and stone in his projects.
Per John's wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of his life will be held next summer. Online condolences at
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019