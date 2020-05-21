John E. FulopJohn E. Fulop, 93, passed away May 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1926, to Miklos and Clara Fulop in Toledo. He was a graduate of Macomber High School, Class of 1944. John honorably served his country in the Army during WW II in the 945th field artillery unit. John married Nancy Lindsey on April 28, 1951, at St. Stephen's Church, John's childhood church. John was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, since 1958 and of the American Legion, Dunberger Post 537 in Oregon, Ohio. A talented mechanic, he was the owner of Studer Brothers Automotive from 1963 to 1983 and worked at Robert Daull Automotive until he retired in 1990. He was a gifted woodworker and could fix anything, he built 35 grandfather clocks and repaired countless clocks over the years. John and Nancy enjoyed Western Square and Round dancing and the many activities at the East Toledo Senior Center. He will be remembered for his funny stories and jokes….he always had one.John is survived by his loving wife, of 69 years, Nancy; daughters, Ellen Wyman, Sue (Don) Trumbull; grandchildren, Andy, Kristin, Julie and Jennifer Trumbull and niece, Denise Fulop. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Miklos and Ernest and his son-in-law, David Wyman.Friends are invited to visit from 11:00am to 1:00pm Saturday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue (All guidelines with respect to public gatherings, masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.) Services will be private. On August 7, 2020, there will be a memorial mass and celebration at 11:00am at St Catherine of Siena Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the East Toledo Senior Center, 1001 White Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605 or St. Catherine Church, 4555 North Haven, Toledo, Ohio 43612. Condolences for John's family may be expressed online at