John E. Karg
John E. Karg, 72, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born June 6, 1947, in Tiffin, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Irene (Barth) Karg. A proud U.S. Marine Corp veteran of the Vietnam War, he married Beverly Carr on April 12, 1969 in McCutchenville, OH. John was a member of the Enterprise Lodge #579, F. & A. M., in Sycamore, Ohio. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, painting, but most of all spending time with his family. "GO BUCKS"!!
John is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; daughters, Tricia (Rick) Earhart and Rhonda (Joel) Scott; brothers, Mike (Kay) Karg and Dale (Joyce) Karg; sister, Rita Hossler; grandchildren, Myranda (Nick), Alyssa (Josh), Tyson and Jackson; great grandchildren, Noah and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Karg.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or Promedica Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019