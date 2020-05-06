John E. Rambus
John E. Rambus

John E. Rambus, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at SKLD of Perrysburg, OH.

Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag St., Pastor Raymond Bishop, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
MAY
8
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
