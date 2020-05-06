John E. Rambus
John E. Rambus, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at SKLD of Perrysburg, OH.
Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag St., Pastor Raymond Bishop, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.