The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Russell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Russell Obituary
John E. Russell

John E. Russell, 80, of Perrysburg, OH died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was born on June 19, 1939 in Cleveland, OH to Earl and Gertrude (Stark) Russell. John graduated from Avon Lake High School; received a BA in music education from Heidelberg College and a M.M. degree from VanderCook College of Music.

He was a school music teacher, church choir director, a damage prevention supervisor for Conrail in the Cleveland and Toledo offices and also worked for the Perrysburg Y.M.C.A.

John and Nancy often attended local NASCAR races, holding season passes. He enjoyed working on cars and playing the trombone in bands, one of which was the Maumee Community Band. Singing in musical groups was an important part of his life, and included the Oberlin Music Union, U.T. Community Chorus, Toledo Opera Chorus and various church choirs, including Glenwood Lutheran Church's.

John's memberships included the American Guild of Organist, the Callaway Family Association and the Maumee Community Band.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brent (Denise); daughter, Karla (Mark) Schmiedlin; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at Butternut Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in John's memory may be directed to the Glenwood Lutheran Church Organ Fund.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now