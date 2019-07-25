John E. Russell



John E. Russell, 80, of Perrysburg, OH died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was born on June 19, 1939 in Cleveland, OH to Earl and Gertrude (Stark) Russell. John graduated from Avon Lake High School; received a BA in music education from Heidelberg College and a M.M. degree from VanderCook College of Music.



He was a school music teacher, church choir director, a damage prevention supervisor for Conrail in the Cleveland and Toledo offices and also worked for the Perrysburg Y.M.C.A.



John and Nancy often attended local NASCAR races, holding season passes. He enjoyed working on cars and playing the trombone in bands, one of which was the Maumee Community Band. Singing in musical groups was an important part of his life, and included the Oberlin Music Union, U.T. Community Chorus, Toledo Opera Chorus and various church choirs, including Glenwood Lutheran Church's.



John's memberships included the American Guild of Organist, the Callaway Family Association and the Maumee Community Band.



John is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brent (Denise); daughter, Karla (Mark) Schmiedlin; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at Butternut Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in John's memory may be directed to the Glenwood Lutheran Church Organ Fund.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019