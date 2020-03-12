|
|
John E. Sobota
John E. Sobota, age 96, of Toledo died March 9, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Detroit, MI. on September 26, 1923 to Francis and Sally Sobota. John served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. in England from 1942-1944 during World War II. He was a B-17 gunner on 35 missions over Germany. He returned home to marry the former Irene B. Szalajka in Detroit, MI on September 17, 1949.
John worked as a General Materials Manager for the New York Central, Penn Central and Conrail Railroad retiring in 1985. An active member of over fifty years at Little Flower Catholic Church, John was the Bingo Chairman for over 25 years at church and also was a longtime usher. His memberships included the Catholic War Vets #639, Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council and the American Legion Przybylski Post #642. He enjoyed traveling with Irene, visiting casinos and was a fan of the Detroit Lions and Tigers. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and even flew to Birmingham, AL. at the age of 95 for his grandsons wedding.
Preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Irene in February 2016 as well as by his brother Frank Sobota and sister Emily Kuzdzal.
Surviving are his children, Linda (Rick) Barror, Sharon (George) Johnson, Diane, Judy and John Sobota; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and brother Leonard (Rosemarie) Sobota and sister Virginia Cendroski.
The family will receive guests on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) where the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visiting beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Little Flower Catholic Church or to the St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment Fund.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020