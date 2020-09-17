John E. Tuohy
John E. Tuohy, age 80 of Defiance, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
John was born March 6, 1940 to the late John B. and Maude (Clemens) Tuohy. He was a 1958 graduate of Defiance High School. John served as a Non-Morse Interceptor Operator with top security clearance with the U.S. Air Force for four years. In those four years, he served one year in Wakkanai, Japan and finished his tour in San Antonio, TX. John then continued his education by attending Stautzenberger College and later graduated from Owens Community College.
After thirty-one years working for Plaskon, now known as Dow, John retired from his position as the head worldwide traffic manager. After retirement, he then worked for Correction Center of Northwest Ohio. John fully retired in 2006 after five years with the Toledo Correction Institute as a Corrections Officer.
On May 5, 1962 John married the love of his life, Rita (Kunz) Tuohy.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rita; and their children, John II (Babette) Tuohy of Findlay, OH, Cindy (Scott) Osthimer of Toledo, OH, Jennifer (Richard) York of Perrysburg, OH, Bryce Tuohy of Blacklick, OH, and Tim (Carrie) Tuohy of Whitehouse OH; and fifteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren. "Grumpy" loved all his kids and grandkids dearly. He was so proud of them all.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at Schaffer Funeral Home South / Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fr. Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW #3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com