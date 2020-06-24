John Edward Berger
12/23/1929 - 06/20/2020
John Edward Berger, age 90, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 23, 1929, to John W. and Chella G (Keister) Berger. After seminary school, John would later become the minster for St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Toledo for 34 years and an additional 20 years at Ascension Lutheran Church
John is survived by his wife, Mary Frances; sons, Mark, Tim (Emy), Matthew (Karen) and Philip (Lisa); grandchildren, Ashley, Eric, Steve, Christine, Alexander, Teddy, Holly, Noah, Leah and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Per the family's wishes, all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Donor's Choice. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.