John Edward Biniker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Biniker

03/18/1939 - 05/26/2020

John Edward Biniker, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Kingston of Sylvania. John was born March 18, 1939 in Walbridge, Ohio to Elmer and Irene (Persing) Biniker. John graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1957 and proudly served our country in the United States Army.

John worked for over 33 years driving a truck for various companies, including Rothchilds, Geigers and Roberts Express. He traveled all over the United States in his 18 wheeler and visited and enjoyed many aspects of the country.

He is survived by his brother, Danny (Linda) Biniker; nephews, Gary (Andrea) Urie, Kevin (Reed) Urie, Rick (Lynn) Biniker, Chad (Angie) Biniker and Cindy Biniker. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donna (Charles) Urie, Harry (Alice) Biniker and Elmer (Eva) Biniker, Jr.

A private graveside service was held for John on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to The American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved