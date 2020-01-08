|
Mr. John "Jack" Edward Reighard
Mr. John "Jack" Edward Reighard, 75, of Lewiston, Michigan, died suddenly at his home on January 4, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 12, 1944, to the late, Edward and Rita (Houstin) Reighard. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he worked as a mechanic in both Guam and the Philippines. Jack has resided in the Lewiston area for the last ten years, formerly of Maumee, Ohio. He was employed by Saint John's Jesuit High School in Toledo for over twenty years. One of Jack's proudest accomplishments was his sobriety which he obtained for the last 50 years. He led meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous in Toledo and Sylvania, Ohio, and most recently in Lewiston and occasionally in Atlanta and Alpena, Michigan. He was a member of the Lewiston Fun Country Cruisers, and would help with the car shows every year. He recently worked at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lewiston doing maintenance. Jack will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Mary Lou (George) Barber of Atlanta; Bob (Mary Beth) Reighard of Sylvania, Ohio; Linda Davis of Toledo, Ohio; five nephews; and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rita Reighard; and brother, David.
Funeral services for Mr. Reighard will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Green Funeral Home, Lewiston; Fr. Al Pillarelli officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020