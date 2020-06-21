John Edward Sloan
1945 - 2020
John Edward Sloan

12/03/1945 - 06/18/2020

John Edward Sloan, age 74 of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on December 3, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and Ester (Stroud) Sloan. John was a US Navy Veteran. After proudly serving his country, he went on to be a journeyman electrician for I.B.E.W Local 8 and where he was a member for 50 years. He enjoyed bowling and traveling to 48 states along with his wife.

Surviving is his wife, Roxann; his sons, Ken (Carrie), Steve, Don and Scott Sloan; grandchildren, Allison, Lauren, Grant, Garrett, Erik, Joe, Monika, Thomas and Jordan. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas and Donald Sloan.

At this time there will be no services but a celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Disabled American Vets Organization. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
