John Edwin "Ed" Johnston
John Edwin "Ed" Johnston, age 78, of Toledo, passed away August 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Ed was born March 10, 1941 in Akron to Richard and Agnes (Wiggins) Johnston. He was employed with the General Motors Power Train for more than 44 years retiring in 2004. Ed enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets and antique shops and lately collecting beer memorabilia. In his younger years he liked to go boating in Lake Erie.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly J. Johnston; children, Paul R. (Jodi) Johnston, Amy S.(Richard) Adkins and grandson, Noah Adkins.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Jr.
The family will receive guests Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Ed's memory.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019