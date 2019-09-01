Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
John Edwin "Ed" Johnston


1941 - 2019
John Edwin "Ed" Johnston Obituary
John Edwin "Ed" Johnston

John Edwin "Ed" Johnston, age 78, of Toledo, passed away August 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Ed was born March 10, 1941 in Akron to Richard and Agnes (Wiggins) Johnston. He was employed with the General Motors Power Train for more than 44 years retiring in 2004. Ed enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets and antique shops and lately collecting beer memorabilia. In his younger years he liked to go boating in Lake Erie.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly J. Johnston; children, Paul R. (Jodi) Johnston, Amy S.(Richard) Adkins and grandson, Noah Adkins.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Jr.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Ed's memory.

To leave a special message for Ed's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
