|
|
John Ellis Fisher Sr.
John Ellis Fisher Sr., "Junior" as he was affectionately called by family, of Erie, MI, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Dad suffered a massive stroke on Monday, September 23. Dad was born in West, MS on June 13, 1935 to John Wesley Fisher and Catherine Ellis Fisher. He accepted Christ at a young age. Dad was a true Entrepreneur. Early on in Toledo, OH he owned and operated his own auto body shop. He did this for many years. Around 1968 he bought lakefront property in Erie, MI and moved his business there. At some point over the next decade he decided to diversify into the boating industry, purchasing and selling new and used boats and boat parts, as well as docking boats. His business was known as "John Fisher's Marina" in Erie, MI. "Dad was a legend in the boating community". Dad had a full life where he enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, and playing cards. But, more than anything, he loved good food. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Fisher; sisters, Maggie Thornton and Rosine Archie; brother, Calvin Wilkins; granddaughter, Dawon Fisher; and great-granddaughter, Dalon Fisher. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Madeira Fisher Charles (Wayne), Cathy Cunningham, Johnenia Brewer (Dwayne), and his only son, John Fisher Jr. (Jennifer); sister, Earlene McKnight; brothers, Willie E. Fisher (Annie), Walter A. Fisher (Charlotte), both of West, MS, and Ervin Larry; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; godchildren, Bianca Richardson and Jay Hobbs; special friends, Terry, Kiel, Travis, Daryck, Dustin, Thayer, and Lester; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. John's Church of God in Christ, 2127 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43613. Family Hour 2-3 p.m., Funeral Service following at 3 p.m., Pastor Johnny Hobbs Jr. officiating. Dad's final resting place will be Martin Grove Cemetery, Carroll County, MS.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43612, 419-476-9176. Please sign and view the guestbook at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019