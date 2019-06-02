John Ellis Forte



John Ellis Forte, 81, of Sylvania, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home of 58 years. John was born on August 26, 1937 in Eaton Rapids, MI, the son of Dan and Ethel (Stofflet) Forte. He graduated from Charlotte High School in Charlotte, MI in 1955 and Michigan State University in 1959 with a B.S. in Agriculture-Floriculture, after which he worked at Schramm Brothers Florist until 1962. He was an award-winning salesman for Sears-Roebuck company until 1978, then with Whirlpool as a contract salesman until 1993. He then worked for Appliance Parts Supply/Heat Distributors until he retired in 2003. He could often be spotted shopping and visiting in his MSU hat with a feather at Sautter's of Sylvania. He enjoyed years of fishing on Lake Erie and canoeing the Manistee River where he and Carole had a cabin for 11 years.



He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a troop leader, MSU Alumni as Treasurer; Toledo Metroparks, FOCUS, Mended Hearts, Lathrop House, the Sylvania Senior Center, and Happy Hearts United at Flower Hospital. He was a member of the Episcopal church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister for 40+ years and as a member of Stephen's Ministry.



John is survived by his wife Carole (Schmitt) of 58 years; their children Kevin of South Gulfport, FL and Kimberlyn of Pacific Grove, CA; his brother-in-law, Bernard Schmitt (wife Donna) of Deland, FL, and many cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 West Central Avenue, Toledo. A private interment will be on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that John's volunteer service be honored with donations to St. Andrew's and The Lathrop House. Checks should be made payable to the church or Heritage Sylvania/LATHROP HOUSE, and sent to Heritage Sylvania, 5717 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019