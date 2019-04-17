John "J.J." F. Johnson Jr.



John F. Johnson Jr., 74, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born March 27, 1945 to John and Louise (Piojda) Johnson. He was a proud graduate of DeVilbiss High School and remained a devoted Tiger. John lived for football! He left DeVilbiss and went on to play for the University of Toledo while also being a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He was an active rocket booster throughout his life. He spent many years coaching high school football in the Toledo area which was his passion. He coached at Bowsher, Macomber, Clay, St. Francis, Waite, and Maumee high schools throughout his over 30 year career. He was inducted into the Toledo City League Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Ohio High School Football Association Hall of Fame in June 2018. While he had great successes in coaching, the true highlight of his life was his family. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his girls.



John was proceeded in death by the love of his life, Cathy Johnson and sisters, LouAnn Frank and Sandy Widmer. He is survived by sisters, Beverly (Jim) Ganues and Terry (Ron) Good and his four daughters, Jamie Johnson (P.J. DuBeck), Leslie Johnson, Melissa Johnson (James Eggerding), and Lindsey (Justin) Carmack. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kolton, Kynsley and Kamryn.



The family will be receiving visitors on Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, Ohio. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 AM at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St, Toledo, Ohio. The family requests that any donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the DeVilbiss Fund attn: Ms. Bridget Holt 300 Madison Ave. Suite 1300 Toledo OH 43604. Online condolences can be made at



hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019