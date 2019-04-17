Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Memorial service 11:00 AM Monroe Street United Methodist Church 3613 Monroe St Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John F. "J.J." Johnson Jr.

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) John F. "J.J." Johnson, Jr., a high school football standout who coached high school teams across five decades, including stints as head football coach at Macomber and Waite in Toledo and Clay in Oregon, died April 10 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 74.



Mr. Johnson, of South Toledo, was in ill health after a stroke in early December, his daughter Leslie Johnson said.



He closed his coaching career in 2008 after five years at Waite High School, where he was an assistant football coach for a time after his head coaching duties at Clay High School ended in 1999 after 15 seasons. He also was an assistant coach at St. Francis de Sales High School before assuming head coaching duties at Waite.



"His junior high coaches had a really big influence on his life. He wanted to be the same influence," daughter Leslie said.



He started at Macomber, the former vocational-technical high school, in the late 1970s. Mr. Johnson, over seven years, was credited with redirecting the Macmen's fortunes in attitude and execution, but also results. Macomber teams had 2-5 and 1-8 records his first two seasons. By his third, Mr. Johnson was named City League coach of the year as the team tied for a division championship.



At his departure for Clay in 1984, the Macmen had appeared in the City League's championship Shoe Bowl game three of the previous four years and twice won the league title. Mr. Johnson again received coach of the year honors in 1983. His Macomber teams' overall record was 31-20-2 and, in league play, 19-6.



"The hardest thing at Macomber was changing the attitude," Mr. Johnson told The Blade in 1980. "They didn't think they could win the close ones and now they have."



He believed in discipline and organization, said Dick Crowell, a close friend and former Bowsher High School head basketball coach.



"We were both disciplinarians. We believed that was the only way to survive," Mr. Crowell said. "He coached hard. He expected a lot out of his players."



He also gave a lot. Necessities were luxuries for the families of some Macomber and Waite players. Mr. Johnson bought players clothing. He and his wife, Cathy, "organized pregame meals they never had before. It took a lot of work. It took a lot of expense," Mr. Crowell said. "He was a firm believer in trying to provide a better way of life for the kids in something other than playing football. He wanted them to succeed in life and school and become good citizens."



Mr. Johnson had been an assistant basketball and assistant football coach at Bowsher, where he and Mr. Crowell met.



He also was a history teacher, most notably at Clay High School.



Mr. Johnson was an inductee of the Toledo City Athletic League Hall of Fame and the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.



He was born March 27, 1945, to Louise and John Johnson. He was a 1963 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, where he won All-City honors as a defensive back his senior year. At the University of Toledo, he played for Frank X. Lauterbur, the revered head football coach. He received bachelor's and master's degrees from UT.



He stayed in touch with former players, his brothers in Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, and teaching and coaching colleagues. Through last summer, he golfed in three leagues.



"I felt my dad knew everyone," daughter Leslie said. "He was just very sociable."



He and the former Cathy Otremba married July 14, 1978. Mrs. Johnson, a longtime educator in the Toledo Public Schools, died April 22, 2009.



Surviving are his daughters Jamie Johnson, Leslie Johnson, Melissa Johnson, and Lindsey Carmack; sisters Beverly Ganues and Terry Good, and three grandchildren.



The family will receive visitors from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home in Oregon. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Street United Methodist Church in Toledo, where he was a member.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the DeVilbiss Fund in care of the Toledo Community Foundation.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019