C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH
Mr. Kennie, Jr., 29, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH. He was a graduate of the Springfield High School and was an Assistant Athletic Director for Springfield Schools. He is survived by parents, John F. Kennie, Sr. and Michelle Lee and brothers, Roberto and Antonio (Ashley) Lee and Mark Allen. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH 43615, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Pastor and Reverend Timothy V. Pettaway, Sr., Eulogist.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
