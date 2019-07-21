|
|
Mr. John F. Kennie, Jr.
Mr. Kennie, Jr., 29, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH. He was a graduate of the Springfield High School and was an Assistant Athletic Director for Springfield Schools. He is survived by parents, John F. Kennie, Sr. and Michelle Lee and brothers, Roberto and Antonio (Ashley) Lee and Mark Allen. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH 43615, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Pastor and Reverend Timothy V. Pettaway, Sr., Eulogist.
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019