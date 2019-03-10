John F. Rahe



John F. Rahe, age 76, of Genoa, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Genoa Care Center. He was born on January 13, 1943 to August and Margaret (Altmanshofer) Rahe in Toledo. John was a graduate of Woodward High School and retired in January 2006 from GM Powertrain after 42 years of service where he was a machine and fork lift operator. He was also a member of the Local 14, UAW. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, sons and grandchildren and liked to take his wife shopping. John was an extremely talented master craftsman and woodworker, he created many different furniture pieces for his home. He was Mr. Fix-It around the house, you name it - he could fix just about anything. John was also proud of his vegetable and flower gardens. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and how well he took care of his family and provided for them.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Pamela (Swanson) Rahe; sons, John F. (Sandy) Rahe, Jr., Jeff Rahe and Dean Rahe and granddaughters, Victoria and Angela Rahe. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, August "Gus" Rahe and Anthony "Tony" Oberneder.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 12:30 on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to his family or to .



To leave a special message for John's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary