John Finn
May 5, 1939 - April 2, 2020
John Robert Finn, born on May 5, 1939 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Sula Dee (Burnam) Rice and the late James Nolan Finn, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Maumee, Ohio after a long battle with lung cancer and COPD. John, lived in Carol Stream, IL for 50 years with his beloved wife, Ivie Lutelia (Davis) Finn (who preceded him in death in 2018), and daughter Rachel Finn, currently of Poughkeepsie, NY. In Toledo, he leaves behind his children Felicia, Eric, Robin, and Gheinar, and a host of grandchildren; and friends, family, and loved ones in Carol Stream, IL and Toledo. A private memorial celebration will be held for family and friends in Toledo, OH later this year.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020