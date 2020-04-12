Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Finn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Finn


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Finn Obituary
John Finn

May 5, 1939 - April 2, 2020

John Robert Finn, born on May 5, 1939 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Sula Dee (Burnam) Rice and the late James Nolan Finn, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Maumee, Ohio after a long battle with lung cancer and COPD. John, lived in Carol Stream, IL for 50 years with his beloved wife, Ivie Lutelia (Davis) Finn (who preceded him in death in 2018), and daughter Rachel Finn, currently of Poughkeepsie, NY. In Toledo, he leaves behind his children Felicia, Eric, Robin, and Gheinar, and a host of grandchildren; and friends, family, and loved ones in Carol Stream, IL and Toledo. A private memorial celebration will be held for family and friends in Toledo, OH later this year.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -