Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King
4100 Harvest Lane
Toledo, OH
View Map

John Francis Regan


1940 - 2020
John Francis Regan Obituary
John Francis Regan

John Francis Regan, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 15, 1940, to the late Gerald A. and Helen E. (Struben) Regan.

In his early years, John served in the United States Marine Corp. for 4 years. After serving in the military, he married the love of his life, Janice, and they were married for 59 years. Later in life, John became a truck driver for Nicholson Concrete. He enjoyed metal detecting and listening to 50s and 60s music. John liked spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was known to be an avid history buff, some may give him the title of "Historian".

Left to cherish John's memory is his wife, Janice K. "Wyas" Regan; children, Gregory A. (Marcia) Regan and Christine A. (Mark) Ruedisueli; grandchildren, Joshua A. Regan, Alex P. Regan, Brittany A. (Patrick) McCorkle, Ashley M. (Matt) Marino, and Nicholas A. Ruedisueli; great-grandchildren, Madilynn R. Regan, Makenzie M. Regan, Sydney A. McCorkle, and Dominic J. Marino; sister, Barbara (Jack) Cousino; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" A. Regan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cherry Street Mission.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with John's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
