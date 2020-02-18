|
|
John Francis Regan
John Francis Regan, age 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 15, 1940, to the late Gerald A. and Helen E. (Struben) Regan.
In his early years, John served in the United States Marine Corp. for 4 years. After serving in the military, he married the love of his life, Janice, and they were married for 59 years. Later in life, John became a truck driver for Nicholson Concrete. He enjoyed metal detecting and listening to 50s and 60s music. John liked spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was known to be an avid history buff, some may give him the title of "Historian".
Left to cherish John's memory is his wife, Janice K. "Wyas" Regan; children, Gregory A. (Marcia) Regan and Christine A. (Mark) Ruedisueli; grandchildren, Joshua A. Regan, Alex P. Regan, Brittany A. (Patrick) McCorkle, Ashley M. (Matt) Marino, and Nicholas A. Ruedisueli; great-grandchildren, Madilynn R. Regan, Makenzie M. Regan, Sydney A. McCorkle, and Dominic J. Marino; sister, Barbara (Jack) Cousino; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" A. Regan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cherry Street Mission.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020