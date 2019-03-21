John Frank Bowman



John Frank Bowman, age 61, formerly of Hickory Hill in Temperance, MI, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born July 22, 1957 in Toledo, OH to Donald and Joan (Pordgorski) Bowman Sr. John was owner and operator of Bowman Printing, and Bowman's Bowling Pro Shop for 20 years. An avid bowler himself, having once bowled a 300 game, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. John was a hardworking and loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.



John is survived by his sister, Donna (Bruce) Leiner; brothers, Donald (Anna) Bowman Jr. and Joe (Pam) Bowman; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Bill Born, Cindy Shamy and Dan Althaus. His parents preceded him in death.



Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 9-11 a.m. in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Rabara presiding. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to a . Condolences can be shared at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary