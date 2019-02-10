Home

John Franklin Libbe


John Franklin Libbe Obituary
JOHN FRANKLIN LIBBE

John Franklin Libbe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb 2, 2019. He was born May 24, 1935 to John and Mildred Libbe. John was a graduate of The University of Toledo School of Engineering and spent his entire career as an electrical engineer for Toledo Edison. In his free time John enjoyed Ham radio operation and music. He was a loyal and devoted supporter of the Toledo Museum of Art, and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. John is survived by his brother William C. Libbe, and serveral nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn Frost and brother Charles Libbe. Services and burial where private.

www.walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
