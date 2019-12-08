|
John Frederick Haupricht
John Frederick Haupricht was born on May 16, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the only child born from the union of the late Frederick and the late Lucille (Connolly) Haupricht. John attended Rogers High School in Toledo with the class of 1959 and was awarded All-State Ohio Baseball player his senior year. John continued his education through Bowling Green State University on a scholarship for baseball. In 1962, John enlisted into the United States Army, where he honorably served his country for more than three years as a medic. He was stationed in Honolulu and was a part of the 25th division, Tropic Lightening at the Schofield Barracks.
On May 27, 1967 John married the love of his life, the former Lee Anne Babiuch at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Toledo, where he received his spiritual nourishment as a young man. John worked hard to support his family by obtaining a position at WTOL in Toledo where he began a career in Television Broadcasting. Also in 1967, John took a position as a Production Manager at WNEM TV-5 in Saginaw, Michigan where he produced many commercials for the station, often featuring his own children as actors, and the 6:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M. news. He took retirement from the station in 1998 after thirty-two years in television. John was a generous man, loving father and a great neighbor. He spent his free time enjoying his grandchildren and watching baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers.
John Frederick Haupricht, age 78 of North Carolina (formerly of Toledo) passed away at 7:07 A.M. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Carrington Place Nursing Home in Matthews, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To cherish his memory, John leaves his loving wife of fifty-two years, Lee Anne Haupricht; children, Christine Hardy of North Carolina, William (Kerry Ann Rockquemore) Haupricht of Detroit, MI and Frederick (Carrie Lynn) Haupricht of Farmington Hills, MI; grandchildren, Jack Haupricht and Charlie Hardy; and a special cousin who was like a sister, Marion Greenwood of Temperance, MI.
Friends may gather from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Ave, Toledo with Father Michael Brown officiating. Procession will follow to Resurrection cemetery for burial. Online guests can leave words of comfort or share a memory by visiting www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019