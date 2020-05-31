John Frederick Schott
1932 - 2020
John Frederick Schott

John Frederick Schott succumbed to COVID 19 at the age of 87 on May 28, 2020. John was born in Zanesville, OH, on June 24, 1932. He was the owner and operator of the Westview Grill with his mother, Florentine Krofft. He was a graduate of St. Thomas High School in Zanesville and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 as a supply sergeant in the Armored Division. He was also a licensed insurance salesman and real estate agent in the Toledo area.

John was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He enjoyed time with family and was always ready for a game of cards. He enjoyed barbecues in the backyard and having the children and grandchildren over to swim and play games. His favorite phrase was, "I feel healthy, happy, and terrific!" and always had a loving piece of advice to share.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita (DoD 1963); daughter, Shari (DoD 1953), and loving wife, Trina (DoD 2018). He is survived by his children, Michelle Snider, John Schott, Jr., Steve (Michelle) Schott, Becky (Ray) Feast, Michelle (Shawn) Donnelly, Tina (Joe) Dake; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19, there will be a celebration of life set at a later date. John's children will have a small prayer service at Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, and Military Honors in Zanesville at Mt. Olive Cemetery where John will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation, in memory of John Schott, to the Residents Benefit Fund, Sandusky OVH, c/o The OVH Treasury, 3416 Columbus Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870. John struggled with dementia and received amazing care from the staff at the Veterans Home who loved him very much. They cared for John like family and our family knows they will miss John very much.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pfeil Funeral Home
617 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-2655
