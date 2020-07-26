1/1
John Fredericks
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
John Fredericks

John Fredericks, age 89, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born on May 3, 1931, in Knoxville, TN. He served his country proudly during the Korean war in the United States Army. He met the love of his life, Joann, and married her 13 days later on July 23, 1954, and spent 66 wonderful years together. He retired from Roadway in 1992 and loved to travel with his wife and friends. He loved fishing and playing cards.

John was preceeded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joann; children, Vicky (Russ), Terri (Buzz), Randy (Su), John (Megan); 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Chapel, 3740 W. Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623, followed by a memorial service. Memorial tributes in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Calvary Bible Chapel.

A special thanks to Hospice and Visiting Angels, your care was a blessing in our time of need. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Calvary Bible Chapel
AUG
2
Memorial service
Calvary Bible Chapel
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
