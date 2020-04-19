John G. Fournier John G. Fournier, 83, of Oregon Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the retirement community of Landings of Oregon in Oregon, Ohio. He was employed for over 40 years by the Textileather Corporation located in Toledo, Ohio, retiring in 2006. "Uncle Jack" as he was known by close to thirty of his nieces and nephews was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, James (Connie) Fournier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine (Albert) Earl, Rita (Red) Ferguson, Jeanette (Walter) Manthey and Joanne (Joe) Romano. Uncle Jack will be greatly missed by all. Private graveside services will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery with a memorial mass in the near future, date and time to be determined. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.