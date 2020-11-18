1/1
John G. Mersing
1947 - 2020
John G. Mersing

John G. Mersing, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 24, 1947 and was raised by the late Anthony and Rhoda (Wright) Mersing.

John enjoyed hockey and watching sports on T.V. He was a avid reader of sport magazines, anything with sports, John had a great recollection of. He had a vast collection of sports magazines. John worked at The Toledo Club for 20 years and later retired from Meijer's. John loved family "Get Togethers" spending time with his family.

Left to cherish John's memory is are his brothers, Jimmy (Judy) and Michael A. Mersing; sister-in-law, Barbara Mersing, brother-in-law, Bob Herrick; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorisann Herrick and Larry H. Mersing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Do to the current circumstances services for John are private. He will be laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with John's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
