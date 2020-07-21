(News story) John G. Neal, Sr., a brick mason and owner of a music and resale store in Toledo who once received a meritorious public service award for reporting an abduction, died July 9. He was 66.
Mr. Neal died at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Center in Maumee, where he had been staying since March, and had been receiving treatment for several health issues. He died from complications after having a partial foot amputation, according to his wife, Terri Neal, though she said she is still trying to get answers related to how he died.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1953, to Joan Brown and Charles Neal, and he grew up in Toledo raised by his mother and stepfather, Otha Hunter Sr. Mr. Neal attended Scott High School and later went to trade school to become a brick mason.
"Whatever he put his eye on, he went for," Mrs. Neal said. "He was determined to show you that he could do it."
She and Mr. Neal met in the early 1980s when they were both working for the same construction company, Mitchell General Contractors. He would leave flowers or perfume on her desk, Mrs. Neal said, and she was adamant that she would never date him.
They married Dec. 24, 1985.
He was the cook in the family, Mrs. Neal said, and he loved to fish. He taught all his children how to fish, she said.
"He was one of those people who liked to have his family together," she said.
In the mid-1990s, Mr. Neal was injured at work and told his wife he wanted to start his own business. Soon after that, he was selling CDs, and soon after that, he had a small music store.
"The next thing you know, he was moving across the street to a bigger store," Mrs. Neal said.
That store, The House of Value, was in West Toledo until the 2008 economic recession. By then, he had been already having health issues on top of the economic crisis, so the store closed, she said.
A few years prior to the recession, in 2005, Mr. Neal was at his store when he reported seeing suspicious activity in a car - a girl had mouthed the words 'help me' through the car's window to Mr. Neal.
He gave the 911 dispatcher the license plate number and description of the vehicle, and police later apprehended the driver for kidnapping.
Mr. Neal and another man were given meritorious public service awards by the Toledo Police Department.
Surviving are his wife; son John Neal Jr.; daughters Kalah Walker, Ashley Neal, and Jalon Neal; and stepbrother Otha Hunter Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, preceded by a wake at noon at The House of Day Funeral Service.
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact her at ksnyder@theblade.com
or 419-724-6282.