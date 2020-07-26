John G. Watkins
John G. Watkins, a longtime environmental health and safety engineer and lifelong Toledoan, died July 20, 2020, after an illness. He was 59.
John was born July 12, 1961, to Patricia and H. Griffin Watkins of Toledo. He graduated from St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School and St. John's Jesuit High School. It was at Bowling Green State University that he met fellow student Mona Bitar, a recent arrival from Lebanon, and they fell in love. After they graduated in 1981, Mona returned to Lebanon, but the couple soon realized that 6,000 miles was an unacceptable distance apart. They married in Byblos, Lebanon, on January 7, 1987, and settled in Toledo.
John devoted his career to keeping workers and the environment safe as an independent contractor and for companies such as Hull & Associates, HazCorp Environmental Services, and Consolidated Contractors International in Qatar.
Between his irreverent nature and his musical talents, John was a natural rock-and-roller. A self-taught guitarist, he performed in local bands such as the Nu-Tones, but he didn't have to be paid to play; he also loved jamming with his friends just for fun. He was also an enthusiastic golfer, and no one knew more about classic automobiles. His quick wit and deadpan humor masked a kind and generous nature.
John had an adventurous spirit. He loved camping and canoeing, and whether he was in Lebanon or Ireland, he never saw a ruined castle he didn't want to explore. Before illness overtook him, he was looking forward to breaking in his new kayak and motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a brother, Dan (Sarah), of Toledo; a sister, Nancy (Brian Lavelle), of Chicago; nephews, Griffin Wood and Antoun Bitar; a niece, Laura Bitar; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. July 31, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., at Coyle Funeral and Cremation Services, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614. The service will be livestreamed via [link]. For those wishing to Live Stream the Memorial Service, please visit John's obituary on the funeral home's website for more information and to register. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
