1/1
John G. Watkins
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Watkins

John G. Watkins, a longtime environmental health and safety engineer and lifelong Toledoan, died July 20, 2020, after an illness. He was 59.

John was born July 12, 1961, to Patricia and H. Griffin Watkins of Toledo. He graduated from St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School and St. John's Jesuit High School. It was at Bowling Green State University that he met fellow student Mona Bitar, a recent arrival from Lebanon, and they fell in love. After they graduated in 1981, Mona returned to Lebanon, but the couple soon realized that 6,000 miles was an unacceptable distance apart. They married in Byblos, Lebanon, on January 7, 1987, and settled in Toledo.

John devoted his career to keeping workers and the environment safe as an independent contractor and for companies such as Hull & Associates, HazCorp Environmental Services, and Consolidated Contractors International in Qatar.

Between his irreverent nature and his musical talents, John was a natural rock-and-roller. A self-taught guitarist, he performed in local bands such as the Nu-Tones, but he didn't have to be paid to play; he also loved jamming with his friends just for fun. He was also an enthusiastic golfer, and no one knew more about classic automobiles. His quick wit and deadpan humor masked a kind and generous nature.

John had an adventurous spirit. He loved camping and canoeing, and whether he was in Lebanon or Ireland, he never saw a ruined castle he didn't want to explore. Before illness overtook him, he was looking forward to breaking in his new kayak and motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a brother, Dan (Sarah), of Toledo; a sister, Nancy (Brian Lavelle), of Chicago; nephews, Griffin Wood and Antoun Bitar; a niece, Laura Bitar; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. July 31, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., at Coyle Funeral and Cremation Services, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43614. The service will be livestreamed via [link]. For those wishing to Live Stream the Memorial Service, please visit John's obituary on the funeral home's website for more information and to register. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved