Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
John Garcia Sr.


1954 - 2020
John Garcia Sr. Obituary
John Garcia Sr.

John Garcia Sr., 65, of Oregon, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born in Fremont, Ohio on November 1, 1954 to Louis and Cruz Castilleja Garcia. John enjoyed being around his family and making everyone laugh. He loved his four daughters and son.

John is survived by his children, Sonya (Leo) Pecina, Sofia Garcia, Juanita Garcia, Connie (Antonio) Herrera and John Garcia Jr.; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou (Pepe) Magana, Nancy Garcia, Freddie Garcia, Robert (Mary) Garcia and Louie (Corrina) Garcia; and former wife of 16 years and mother of his children, Janet Garcia Tristan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margie Guillen.

The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 28 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to John's family to help with funeral expenses.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
