John Gilbert GriffinOn Sunday, September 20th, 2020, John G. Griffin, best known as Jack, celebrated his 88th Birthday by receiving the best gift possible. He joined his Waite High School sweetheart, and bride of 58 years, Diana Griffin, in heaven. Part of the Greatest Generation, Jack served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the timeframe of the Korean War. He attended the University of Toledo focusing on Chemical Engineering and spent his 39 year career in the field employed at Ransom & Randolph.Jack was truly a "Jack of all Trades" – it seemed liked there wasn't anything he couldn't do. Whatever needed to get done, he figured out how. He was a very gifted craftsman and woodworker. His family would marvel at the intricate cuts he was able to make with his scroll saw. Or be amazed by his ability to build a canoe that was used to take out on the lake. Who does that? Jack Griffin!There wasn't a person who met Jack who didn't like him. He was just that kind of man. Kind, intelligent, supportive, giving, and always ready to learn something new or take on a project. He was a man his family could count on to be there no matter the situation, judgement free.Whether it was on a cruise ship through the Panama Canal, a train ride in Alaska, or on a tour in Barcelona, Jack and Diana loved to travel and experience other places taking in the sights and most importantly enjoying just being together.His family couldn't have asked for a better man to guide them throughout life.