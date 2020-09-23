1/1
John Gilbert Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Gilbert Griffin

On Sunday, September 20th, 2020, John G. Griffin, best known as Jack, celebrated his 88th Birthday by receiving the best gift possible. He joined his Waite High School sweetheart, and bride of 58 years, Diana Griffin, in heaven. Part of the Greatest Generation, Jack served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the timeframe of the Korean War. He attended the University of Toledo focusing on Chemical Engineering and spent his 39 year career in the field employed at Ransom & Randolph.

Jack was truly a "Jack of all Trades" – it seemed liked there wasn't anything he couldn't do. Whatever needed to get done, he figured out how. He was a very gifted craftsman and woodworker. His family would marvel at the intricate cuts he was able to make with his scroll saw. Or be amazed by his ability to build a canoe that was used to take out on the lake. Who does that? Jack Griffin!

There wasn't a person who met Jack who didn't like him. He was just that kind of man. Kind, intelligent, supportive, giving, and always ready to learn something new or take on a project. He was a man his family could count on to be there no matter the situation, judgement free.

Whether it was on a cruise ship through the Panama Canal, a train ride in Alaska, or on a tour in Barcelona, Jack and Diana loved to travel and experience other places taking in the sights and most importantly enjoying just being together.

His family couldn't have asked for a better man to guide them throughout life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved