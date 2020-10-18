John Gregory Mitchell6/19/1945 - 10/8/2020Greg was born on June 19, 1945, in Irvington, New Jersey and died suddenly at St. Vincent's Hospital on October 8, 2020. Greg is survived by his wife, Sherry, whom he married on October 20, 1979. He graduated from Madison High School in New Jersey in 1963 and Marietta College in 1967 where he was a national discus champion, having his record stand for over 40 years. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha as well. Greg was honored to have been inducted in to the Marietta College Hall of Fame in 2015. Throughout his career, he was a teacher and physical therapy assistant, and in both professions, touched many lives with his calmness and professionalism. His heritage was Scottish and he read everything he could get his hands on about Scottish history. He was blessed, along with his wife, to have traveled to Scotland in 2007 for ten days and Greg said numerous times when he was on Scottish soil, he felt "at home".There have been so many people in our lives that we were blessed to have as friends and helped us during this horrible period of time when his body was ravaged with Parkinson's. George and Sandy, Skip and Dianne, Barb and John, Sandy, Joanne, Dawn, Bev, and so many more. Thank you all for being such loving and giving friends. We will always treasure your friendships.Greg, I can't imagine a day without you. Even though the disease was horrible, you and I had each other to lean on. I'll miss you teasing me about having no sense of direction or the ability to put a shower chair together!! I'll miss your smile, and the way you treated me like a queen even when I didn't deserve it at times. You are my other half and I am lost.There will be no services. Greg's wishes were to be cremated and, in the spring, we will have a memorial service. If you wish to honor Greg, we are asking that you consider the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, New York 10305.Goodbye my sweetheart. I will see you in time. Te amo.