John "Johnny" Guerrero, age 74, of Toledo, OH passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in 1945 in Toledo, OH to the late Ebaristo and Antonia (Quiroga) Guerrero.



Johnny retired from Ford Motor Stamping Plant, Woodhaven, MI. His biggest passion in life was his music. He loved his drums, books and family.



Surviving are his son, Randy Guerrero; daughter, Rachelle "Shelly" Guerrero; his beautiful granddaughter, Nicolette; sister, Lupe Menchaca; and brother, Robert Guerrero. He will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judy (Measley); brothers, Manuel Hernandez, Gonzalo Hernandez and Ebaristo "Tony" Guerrero; and sister, Mary Marquez.



Services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.ibcresearch.org, in loving memory of Johnny's wife, Judy. Arrangements entrusted to Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583. Please share condolences at



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019